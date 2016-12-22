CMS finalizes 2018 exchange rules ahead of Trump administration

The CMS has made a handful of final changes to the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplaces for 2018, just a little more than a month before Donald Trump takes over the White House and congressional Republicans move to repeal the healthcare reform law.

A final rule published late Friday cements many of the CMS’ proposals from August. Some of the most notable changes involve the ACA’s permanent risk-adjustment program, which funnels money from insurers with lower-cost enrollees to companies that have higher-cost enrollees.

For example, risk adjustment for exchange plans will now factor in the effects of people who are enrolled for only part of the year and prescription drug data will be included in its complex formula. The CMS proposed those changes this year after many insurers complained risk adjustment was heavily flawed.

More than 4 million people signed up for health coverage through the HealthCare.gov exchanges as of Dec. 10, and the government extended the deadline for Jan. 1 coverage to Dec. 19 because of an uptick in enrollment.

Republicans have not coalesced around a plan to replace the ACA, leaving many wondering if it will be years before the law is changed or simply rebranded. Policymakers view changes to the exchanges in 2018 as vital, especially if the hope is to prevent health insurance companies from leaving the marketplaces due to the uncertainty, which would toss millions of people off their health coverage.

“The administration will leave the marketplace on a stable path that, when fully implemented, will ensure quality coverage is available for all Americans well into the future,” CMS acting Administrator Andy Slavitt said in a news release.

Friday’s final rule is not the federal government’s only major update to the individual exchanges as of late. Earlier this month, the CMS implemented a rule to stop providers, like dialysis centers, from signing patients up for private exchange coverage when those people are eligible for Medicare or Medicaid.

Be Ready for Medicare Part D Cost in 2017

Medicare Part D beneficiaries are eligible to change Medicare Part D plans each year between October 15 and December 7, and for most people it’s worth considering a switch. Two-thirds of Part D plan enrollees are facing premium increases if they stay with their current plan in 2017, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2017 Medicare Part D plan offerings. But premium prices are only one aspect of selecting the Medicare Part D prescription drug plan that best meets your medication needs. Many other factors influence your out-of-pocket costs including the plan’s formulary of covered medications, deductible, co-pays, coinsurance and network of preferred pharmacies. Here are the costs you should consider as you select a Medicare Part D plan for next year.

Premiums. The average Medicare Part D premium will be $42.17 in 2017 if retirees stick with their current plan, That’s a 62 percent increase from the average of $26.04 per month retirees paid in 2006, the year the Medicare Part D drug benefit was introduced. However, premiums vary widely among plans. Among the 10 plans with the highest enrollment, premiums range from $16.81 to $71.66 per month. Medicare beneficiaries have an average of 22 Medicare Part D plans to choose from, so most retirees have a variety of options to consider.

Deductibles. The standard Medicare Part D deductible will increase by $40 to $400 in 2017. The majority of Part D plans (62 percent) will charge a deductible in 2017. The standard deductible is the most common amount, but some plans have smaller deductibles or no deductible.

Co-pays and coinsurance. Most Part D plans have five tiers of covered medications with different cost-sharing requirements. There are typically two tiers for generic drugs, with small or no copayments for preferred generic drugs and slightly higher co-pays for medications on the non-preferred generic tier. The next tier is for preferred brand name drugs, which typically involves a $40 copayment in 2017, but a few plans charge 20 percent of the cost of the medication. The cost often jumps to 40 percent of the price of the medication for drugs on the non-preferred brand name tier. Most Part D plans also have a specialty medication tier for expensive drugs, and plans generally charge either 25 percent or 33 percent of the cost of the medicine. Enrollees usually pay higher out-of-pocket costs when plans pass on a percentage of the price of the drug to patients rather than a set copayment amount,

